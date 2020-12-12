The much awaited Manchester derby between United and City ended in a stalemate on Saturday at Old Trafford.

A win for either side would have seen them climb up the Premier League table into top four, however, both sides shared one point each from the match. Man City despite their draw climbed up to 8th as United maintained their 7th spot on the log.

United were close to getting a goal in the match after Marcus Rashford was awarded a penalty for a tackle from Kyle Walker. VAR, however, overturned the penalty decision and spotted an offside.

Both teams continued to make attempts to get a goal until the final whistle as they both failed to make any significant impact.