By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Two senior military officers, Major General Umelo and Colonel Bello on Saturday failed to appear before the Lagos State Judicial panel probing the Lekki Shooting of 20-Oct.

According to Jonathan Ogunsanya, counsel to the panel, Bello, rejected service of his summon.

Ogunsanya, however, said Major-General Umelo was served his summon on 30 November but failed to appear before the panel today.

Col. Bello, allegedly was said to have given the order that soldiers fire blank ammunition into the air when soldiers attacked #EndSars protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

Ogunsanya stated that counsel for the Nigerian Army, A. T. Kehinde (SAN), has intervened and accepted the summon on behalf of his clients.

Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana, counsel to #EndSars protesters said that the military is supposed to be under civilian control.

Ogunlana said the supremacy of the law should prevail and urged the panel to use the supreme power of the law and issue a warning along with a new summon to the Nigerian Army.

Justice Doris Okuwobi adjourned the hearing until 8 January 2021. She ruled that Col. Bello should be served his summon through A. T. Kehinde (SAN), counsel to the Nigerian Army.

She also ruled that Major-General Umelo be served a fresh summon.