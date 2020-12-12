The Lagos Police Command said it has begun an investigation into the death of socialite, Dapo Ojora, who died Friday from fatal gunshot wounds.

Ojora, a brother-in-law to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, reportedly shot himself on the head Friday evening at his Lagos residence.

The apparent suicide happened a few years after he survived a serious power bike accident.

News of the death must be a big blow to the parents, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and Erelu Ojora, as they lost Dapo’s senior brother, Adegboyega in April 2011.

Lagos Police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi said circumstances surrounding Dapo’s death were being investigated.

Read Adejobi’s full statement

“The Lagos State Police Command therefore urges the public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation instituted by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to unravel the cause of his death is concluded and the findings made public.

“The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making round in the media. These are not only unfounded and baseless but could jeopardise police investigation on Dapo’s death.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the family, friends and business partners of the deceased, assures that police expert in the Homicide Section of the command’s State CID will do the needful on the investigation,”