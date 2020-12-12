President Muhammadu Buhari revealed on Saturday that the bandits who attacked students of Kankara Government Science Secondary School have been located.

He said they have been located at their hideout at Zango-Paula Forest in the area and an operation is apace to free the abducted students.

According to a briefing he received from Governor Aminu Masari and the Army Chief of Staff, General Tukur Buratai, the military, supported by air power has located the bandits’ enclave.

“There has been exchange of fire in an ongoing operatio”, Buhari said in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the SSA media.

Buhari, who arrived Katsina on a weeklong visit, strongly condemned the attack on the school.

He charged the army and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, the SSA media.

The President urged the school authorities to carry out an audit of the population of the students following shootings in and around the school that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

Parents who rushed to the school and removed their children and wards were also required to notify the school and police authorities in order to have a full account of the school population.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara. Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured,” said President Buhari.

He pledged more support the police and military as they contend with the terrorists and bandits.

Police said so far, no student casualty has been reported.

The President has directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration.