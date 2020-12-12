Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the Nda-Isaiah family and the management of Leadership newspapers on the passing on of the founder and chairman of the Leadership Media Group, Mr. Sam Nda- Isaiah who died last Friday.

The former President in a condolence message to the family described the late Nda-Isaiah as an erudite journalist and columnist who deployed his creativity towards promoting peace, progress and unity.

Dr. Jonathan also noted that the late publisher was deeply committed to public good, adding that he would be missed for his patriotism and incisive commentary on the state of our nation.

The former President said: “I commiserate with the Nda- Isaiah family, the Nigerian media, his political associates and all sympathisers on the demise of Sam Nda- Isaiah at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

“Sam Nda- Isaiah was a pharmacist, an erudite journalist, a columnist and a newspaper publisher who deployed his creativity and platforms to promote the peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.

As a politician, publisher and entrepreneur, he was a man of deep commitment to solving many of the challenges within our country.

“He will be missed by many members of our society, for his incisive commentary on the state of our nation and for his patriotism.

“I pray for consolation for members of his family and all affected by his death to take solace in the fact the late journalist lived an impactful life of service and he was an inspiration to many especially those within the media.”