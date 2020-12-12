Nigerian entrepreneur, actress, motivational speaker and author Ibukunoluwa Awosika took to social media to eulogize her dad who passed on in April 2020.

Awosika announced the sad news on her Instagram page 8 months ago after her father Abdul Moshood Adekola died on April 20th this year.

In her words, she said: “If you are a “ daddy’s girl” raise up your hand!! The love of a father is very crucial in shaping a girl’s view of men . A father’s love builds your self confidence and makes you able to face the world without fear.

“If you are a father of a girl out there, I pray you will be diligent in your duties as a father. Help her to feel safe and secure enough to face the world and be the best of herself. To the “daddy’s girls” out there, what’s your favourite thing about your dad?

“Thank you to the many mummy’s who had to be “dads” as well as “ mum” and did a good job of it. God bless you real good! I am definitely a “ daddy’s girl” and unashamed to be one!”

Remembering her late father, Ibukun said: “Abdul Moshood Adekola 12th December 1932-20th April 2020

It’s my dad’s 88th birthday today, he was always excited and happy to see his children, nieces ,nephews, along with his family and friends gather around him on his birthday.

“Birthdays were always special in my family. My mother taught us that our lives are worth celebrating, every birthday is special. It feels strange that we are not going to see my dad today on his birthday. We can only imagine how birthday’s are celebrated in heaven. Anyhow they celebrate it, have fun daddy!! 12th of December feels different now!! #nigeriandaddysgirl”

Awosika currently serves as Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria.