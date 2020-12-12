By Taiwo Okanlawon

Pastor Timi Adigun of The Ark Church and the coordinator of MINE Teenage Ministry has admitted being involved in ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with females in his church over a couple of years.

Adigun who apologized on his social media page 48 hours after the sexual allegations went viral, however, said he had ‘no sexual intercourse’ with any of the ladies and none of them was underaged.

Mr Adigun, 35, is the editor of MINE Magazine – a free Christian teenage magazine that preaches sexual purity.

Several posts surfaced online accusing Mr Adigun of sexcapades with teenage girls under his mentorship and tutelage.

In his apology, the clergyman admitted that he behaved in an appropriate manner with some of the females whom he has apologized to.

He wrote: “My name is Timi Adigun. I have been called out on social media platforms and this is my humble response.

“I want to say I AM DEEPLY SORRY to everyone my actions and inactions have hurt at this time. The truth is, I was involved in inappropriate behaviour with females over a couple of years. I went against the sexual purity message I preach and believe in and I AM SO SO SORRY. I failed those of you who look up to me. Please find a place in your hearts to forgive me.

“I want to humbly state that there was no sexual intercourse with any, none was a minor, and my wife did not know about these actions while they happened. I have apologised to God, my wife, my in-laws, my family and some ministry members. I am here APOLOGIZING PUBLICLY.

He said, “I have apologised several times to ALL the ladies involved and also apologised to some’s family members. The final apology came in September when I sent voice note apologies to ALL OF THEM for taking advantage of their trust in me and they all, at different times, accepted my apology.

“This call out was more from ministry leaders who had had clashes with me at different times and used the occasion of this knowledge to get back at me, hence the use of the ministry’s Twitter Handle.

“Once again, I AM SO SORRY FOR MY WRONGS. I am 100% open and faithful to my wife now and I know deep within that I have repented. Please give me an opportunity to prove so. And yes, I still believe in sexual purity and I hope to be a worthy example, again, soon enough.

“I had stepped down in October from ministry and church. I only maintained a fellowship for the people that still wanted me to teach them the WORD. So, it is a fellowship running in the interim, not a church as at now.

“Then I also came back on social media prematurely and I apologise. I would be off until January when I am restored to the pulpit.

“To MINE Family members across the world, I AM SORRY. To the Christian Community, globally, I AM SORRY. To people of other faiths, I AM SORRY. To Nigerians, I AM SORRY. Please forgive me! Please find it in your hearts to do.”