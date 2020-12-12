Some arms-wielding hoodlums on Friday shot dead a mobile policeman in Effurun, Uvwie Council Area of Delta State, and carted away his rifle.

The incident occurred at about 2:30p.m along the popular Jakpa Road.

According to multiple reports, the deceased was detailed to an unidentified man who had stopped by a shop along the road to purchase some items.

The hoodlums were said to have zoomed to the spot in a vehicle, shot him multiple times and made certain that he was dead before driving away with his gun.

At least five mobile policemen have been killed and their arms carted away within the past two months, in the state.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, but could not give details about the deceased officer.

“It is true. I don’t have any information but the truth is that a mobile policeman was killed along Jakpa Road. But his details, where he is attached to, I don’t have for now,” the PPRO said.