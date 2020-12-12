Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma has been discharged from hospital where he was being treated after testing positive for COVID-19.

President Hage Geingob announced this on Saturday.

Nujoma was discharged on Friday after spending five days in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

“The founding president was admitted to hospital on Dec. 6, after he tested positive for COVID-19,’’ Geingob said.

He said he visited the founding president twice during his hospitalisation.

Geingob also thanked the Namibian people for the support rendered during the former president’s time in hospital.

Nujoma, is a Namibian revolutionary, anti-apartheid activist and politician.

He served three terms as the first President of Namibia, from 1990 to 2005.