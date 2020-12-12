Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has cautioned Instablog against comparing him to ace rapper Vector.

The 27-year-old quoted Instablog’s tweet saying the blog should not compare both of them again.

He said Vector is his big brother in the rapping game.

“Please don’t do this again Vector is my BIG bro in the game,” he wrote.

Please don't do this again 🙏🏽

Vector is my BIG bro in the game. https://t.co/vHpRE3jYjs — Laycon💡 (@itsLaycon) December 11, 2020

Laycon who began rapping at a young age has two mixtapes, two extended plays, and two singles.

Vector, 36, been rapping in 2008.

He has three studio albums, two mixtapes, three extended plays and one collaborative album with Masterkraft.