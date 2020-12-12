Dapo Ojora, the polo loving son of Otunba Adekunle Ojora is dead, via fatal gunshot wounds.

The death occurred few years after he survived a ghastly auto-bike crash.

It was not clear whether he deliberately shot himself or whether it was a case of an accidental discharge from a gun.

Street Journal that broke the news said it was a case of suicide.

Dapo was the second son of the businessman to die within 10 years.

His senior brother, Adegboyega, a.k.a Gbegi died on 10 April 2011.

Dapo also was a senior brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of former senate president, Bukola Saraki.