Dapo Ojora, the polo loving son of Otunba Adekunle Ojora is dead, via fatal gunshot wounds.
The death occurred few years after he survived a ghastly auto-bike crash.
It was not clear whether he deliberately shot himself or whether it was a case of an accidental discharge from a gun.
Street Journal that broke the news said it was a case of suicide.
Dapo was the second son of the businessman to die within 10 years.
His senior brother, Adegboyega, a.k.a Gbegi died on 10 April 2011.
Dapo also was a senior brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of former senate president, Bukola Saraki.
