World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti has said that vaccines are the best hope of ending COVID-19 pandemic on the continent.

Moeti made this known in a statement posted on WHO Regional Office for Africa website.

She also said that vaccines would be made available to the most vulnerable countries first.

“The success of any immunisation campaign hinges on communities’ trust and acceptance.

“It is vital that we equip them with the right information, allay any fears and address concerns.

“Engaging communities increases the likelihood that they will take the lead on issues affecting them, eases access and use of services.

“It also facilitates comprehension and access to information, enables feedback and, critically for COVID-19 vaccination, helps in understanding vaccine safety and addressing possible adverse events following immunisation.

“ Initial groups will likely include frontline health workers, older people and adults with underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes.

“The initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies will be limited and will not be available to everyone right away.

“WHO and other immunisation partners are providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

“Through the COVAX Facility, WHO and partners are working with governments and vaccine manufacturers to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 20 per cent of the African population, initially focusing on those at the highest risk,” she said.