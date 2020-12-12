By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has gone into isolation again after being exposed to persons who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor, in a tweet early Saturday said he had been notified of more positive COVID-19 test results of persons close to him.

He said these included an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.

He said as a precautionary measure and in line with COVID-19 protocols, he had to isolate himself.

El-Rufai said he would be carrying out a COVID-19 test on Sunday.

He urged residents to take precautionary measures by wearing masks anytime they were going out.

El-Rufai had on 28 March, 2020 tested positive for Coronavirus and survived after over a month of being treated in isolation.