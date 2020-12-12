By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the state of insecurity in the country.

Atiku, while condemning the abduction at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in states where terrorism and banditry are rampant.

“The abduction of a large number of students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, is a very unwelcome escalation of the spate of insecurity in the nation, one which I condemn in the strongest possible term.

“I, therefore, call on the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency in states bedeviled by banditry and terrorism, for an offensive and decisive war on terror and insecurity.”

Atiku said the state of emergency he demands should follow the steps prescribed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

He also said that boarding schools might have to be closed temporarily in states where security is an issue to get better results.

“If we must get better results, we must implement better strategies. Strategies that may have to include the temporary stoppage of the boarding school system in all the affected states, in favour of a day students approach until the situation is brought under control.”

The former Vice-President concluded in his statement, saying that no sacrifice is too great to make to return law and order to the affected communities. He said that must be the singular focus of the Federal Government until this menace is eradicated.

He also sympathized with parents of the abducted children, the government, and people of Katsina.