Buhari appoints Okon Akwa as NDDC’s Interim Administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Effiong Okon Akwa as Interim Administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The presidential aide stated that Akwa, who is the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, would assume headship till completion of the forensic audit of the NDDC.

”The development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja,” he said.

Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.