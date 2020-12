By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor had gone into self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed the development, saying that following Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, a PCR test performed on Friday, 11th of December, has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus, which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID.

He said the governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus. We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travellers and the festive season celebrations.

“All inbound travellers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a pre-booked test on Day Seven of arrival in Nigeria,” he said.

Abayomi said Lagosians should keep celebrations to a minimum and be observant and responsible in their interactions, stressing that the significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed the state to carefully reopen the economy, must not be reversed.

“No one is immune to this virus and it is certainly still circulating in the community.

“Please join me in praying and wishing the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible.

“I will be keeping the public informed regularly of Mr. Governor’s recovery and wellbeing,” he said.