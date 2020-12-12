By Kazeem Ugbodaga

US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris says she and president-elect, Joe Biden cannot promise to end COVID-19 in the first 100 days of their administration.

But she said they would do everything they could to get this pandemic under control.

Harris said the incoming administration’s priorities included ensuring American wear a mask

She added that it was the priority of the administration to distribute 100 million vaccines and getting kids safely back to school.

“While Joe Biden and I can’t promise we’ll end COVID-19 in our first 100 days, we will do everything we can to get this pandemic under control.

“Our priorities include ensuring Americans wear a mask, distributing 100M vaccine doses, and getting our kids safely back to school,” she tweeted.