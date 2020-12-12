BBNaija Lockdown winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe, professionally called Laycon has announced his plans to release his debut album in 2021.

Laycon made this announcement at a meet and greet session with his fans while on his iconic tour in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The reality star during his tour paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong at the Ministry’s Headquarters at Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo.

He continued his tour with media rounds at the city’s top radio stations and then a town hall where he met with fans at Ikot Ekpene road and Abak road before making an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Christmas Village in the state.