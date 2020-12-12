The Abia State Government has directed the State Ministry of Works to ensure the completion of some active projects within the current dry season window as relevant contractors have been mobilized to site.

John Okiyi Kalu, the State Commissioner for Information, made this known during a media briefing on Friday, after the weekly State Executive Council meeting held in the Banquet hall of the Government House, Umuahia.

According to the State Government, the projects are Osisioma Interchange (Flyover), Aba

-Reconstruction of selected internal roads in Amuzukwu, Umuahia.

The State Government further directed the Finance and General Purpose Committee (F&GPC) to review the contract for desilting, embankment and channelization of Aba River to enable it receive more stormwater envisaged from the ongoing water management project in the Ndiegoro area of Aba.

The Government also approved funding for the first phase of the Azumini Blue River Tourism Enhancement project.

It further directed the contractor handling the new government house project in Umuahia to expedite work.

The Government finally directed security agencies in the state to ensure that all cult groups operating in the state are eradicated.