By Abankula

An unofficial count of missing students in Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, has been put at 54.

The school was attacked by AK 47 wielding bandits on Friday night, with many students jumping the fence to escape.

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has ordered an audit of the students.

But Channels TV quoting a staff of the school said 54 students are missing out of 884.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said earlier today that 200 of the students who ran into town returned to the school.

He said the bandits stormed the school at about 9:40 p.m., and exchanged fire with policemen at the gate.

“The policemen on duty also responded to the attack and engaged them in a gun duel which gave the students opportunity to scale the fence of the school and ran for safety.

He revealed that a police Inspector sustained a gunshot wound during the incident, and was taken to the hospital where he is responding to treatment

“The DPO Kankara, reinforced the policemen on duty with Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) which forced the hoodlums to retreat into the forest.” Isah said.

The PPRO said that the police command was working with other security agencies to ascertain the missing students..