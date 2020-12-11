Zahra Muhammadu Buhari Indimi has seized the birthday of her husband, Ahmed Indimi to pour her heart out, on why she is head over heels in love with him.

In an Instagram post on Friday to mark Indimi’s birthday, the 24 year-old beautiful daughter of Nigeria’s First Family explained why he is so special in her heart.

And she signed the message off with a love emoji along with the romantic words: ‘Love, Your Rib”.

She wrote: “I just want you to know you’ve been a source of knowledge and wisdom.

“Your new age never looked better on anyone, I know I’m being biased but what better instance to be biased? Lol.

“December brings so much Joy to our family because many birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated and most importantly it’s the Friday of the year. Though My favourite celebrations are your birthday and our anniversary (for obvious reasons).

“May God continue preserving you with all your goodness. May Allah bless you beyond your imaginations Ameen ya Rabb.

Love,

Your Rib❤️

Ahmed Indimi and Zarah married on 16 December, 2016.

He is the son of Mohammed Indimi, the billionaire oil tycoon from Borno state.

The marriage was blessed with a baby boy in July 2019.

Last year, Ahmed Indimi’s birthday was marked in Mauritius.