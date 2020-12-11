Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has commended #EndSARS protesters that “are beginning to fight for the change they want but advised that they should know when to pause and negotiate with the government.

According to the former minister, the youths are the larger part of the country’s population, but they need to really rid themselves of a sense of entitlement.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, therefore urged the campaigners and youths in the country to employ stealth rather than brigandage in pushing for social change.

The governor said this at a virtual symposium organised by the Harvard Kenny School Alumni Association of Nigeria on Friday, with the theme, ‘The Africa Policy Dialogue Series: Harnessing Africa’s Demographic Dividend for Peace, Security, and Productivity through Investments in Youth’.

Fayemi said youths had a right to demand good governance and an end to police brutality.

The governor said, “We do owe them (youths) a duty to begin to respond to those reasonable demands that they make for a good education which is a right not a privilege, for accountable governance, for human rights protection and I think this is something that the government must respond to.

“They are the larger part of the population, but they need to really rid themselves of a sense of entitlement because nobody gives you these things freely, you have to fight for it, and I am glad that they are beginning to fight for it.

“Ultimately, when they start knocking on that door, and they break the door open, they will be allowed in. But in breaking it open, they can do it by stealth rather than by brigandage.

“Some of us have spent our time at the barricade. In the better time of my younger days, I was also a #EndSARS protester of sorts as you know. But I knew when to stop and when to start negotiating with those in power and authority and ultimately, we made some progress.”