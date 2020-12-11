By Kazeem Ugbodaga

United States President, Donald Trump has lashed out at President-elect, Joe Biden, saying his administration will be full of scandals.

Trump has refused to accept defeat, but has instead been running up and down in various courts trying to discredit the victory of Biden.

The president has lost many cases as he tried to get the courts nullify elections in places where Biden won big.

On Friday, Trump said Biden’s administration would be a scandal plagued mess for years to come.

He said it would be much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the constitution and do what everybody knew had to be done.

“Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA,” he tweeted.

Trump also lashed out at the Democrats, saying “Now it turns out that the Democrats want to Pack the Court with 26 Justices. This would be terrible, and must be stopped. Even Justice RBG was strongly opposed!”

He also took a swipe at former President Barack Obama administration’s management of the Swine Flu, saying it was a disaster.

“The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster.

“Now they want to come in and take over one of the “greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.” I don’t think so,” he tweeted.