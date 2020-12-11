By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular American singer, Taylor Swift, has announced the release of her ninth album, Evermore, along with the music video for the single “willow.”

The 30-year-old pop star revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post, describing the project as a “sister” album to July’s folklore, which she also announced the day before its release.

Swift left her fans thrilled after she announced that the album will be out on the 10th of December.

She told her 140million followers on her social media page: “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs.

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.”

Her new album comes after the success of her eighth record, Folklore.

The musician continued: “We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.

“There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.

“And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around.”

“Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!

“I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.

“There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks – “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” ⌛️ All *digital downloads* of the album will include an exclusive, digital booklet with 16 brand new photos. You can pre-order evermore now at store.taylorswift.com

“Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. I’m forever grateful to the following creatives who have helped and guided me to be able to direct my own videos: Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, 1st AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, Co-1st AD Ev Salomon, Exec Producer Rebecca Skinner, editor Chancler Haynes, set designers Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez and visual effects geniuses Grant Miller and David Lebensfeld.

“Thank you to our medical inspector who made sure every precaution was taken for our safety. I’ll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions. 🧙‍♀️