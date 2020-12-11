By Chimezie Anaso

Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to kill the Social Media Bill before it.

He said that passing the bill would kill the innovativeness and energy of Nigerian youths.

Secondus said this in his address at the PDP National Youth Summit for the South-East geopolitical zone, held in Anambra on Friday.

He said the world had advanced and that only those that were Information and Technology-driven, would compete.

Nigeria had a mass of innovative and energetic youths that could make the country one of the most competitive in the world, he said.

According to him, soon, Nigerian youths will develop an alternative source for electricity for Nigeria to have constant power for its industries, including other ideas that will create jobs.

“I believe in the youths, the capacity of the youths, the intellectual capacity of the youths, the PDP believe that it is only the youths that can sit to create wealth and millions of jobs, using new technology, that is the way to go.

“We rely on youths across this nation, that is why our policy as a party is that all the states controlled by the PDP must include youths in their structures and provide a platform for them to research and innovate.

“The social media bill before the national assembly must be killed, our leaders in NASS are here if they go ahead to tamper with what is already existing, it means that our youths cannot make progress like their counterparts in other countries including Kenya,” he said.

However, he urged Nigerian youths to be law-abiding.

NAN