The Milan Court of Appeal has confirmed the nine-year jail sentence handed to the Brazilian soccer player Robson de Souza a.k.a Robinho.

He was convicted for participating in a gang rape of a young Albanian woman at a nightclub in Milan in 2013.

Robinho, former player of Real Madrid or of Manchester City, played in the Milan in that season, participated with a friend, Ricardo Falco, in the rape of the Albanian girl.

The girl was in Milan to celebrate the 23rd birthday of an acquaintance.

Santos, who had announced the return of the 36-year-old Brazilian striker in early October, suspended his contract shortly thereafter following pressure arising from the sexual violence conviction he received in Italy.

In a statement published by Santos, it was explained that the operation was suspended so that the player could “concentrate exclusively on his defense in the process that takes place in Italy.”

Robinho denied the accusations in 2014, when the news broke that Italy was investigating him for these events.

In 2009, while participating in the English league, it emerged that Robinho was being investigated by the police for an alleged rape in a nightclub in Leeds.

However, after interrogation, he was released on bail.