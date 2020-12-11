England international and Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has hinted his desires to finish his playing career at the Old Trafford

The 23-year-old, who joined United at the age of six, said he feels it wrong for him to represent another club because Manchester United gave him life and made him a footballer.

Rashford made this known while speaking at the British Sports Awards on Thursday night, December 10, where he finished runner-up to Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in the Sportsman of the Year category.

Rashford said: “For me, I never look beyond Manchester United.

“As a kid, I never looked beyond Manchester United. In my mind, it wouldn’t sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt. I just want to do my best for the club while I’m here. Long-term hopefully.”

As well as his achievements on the pitch, Rashford has earned praise for his campaign to try and end child food poverty in the UK.

The Man Utd striker successfully made the government extend its policy of providing free school meals for underprivileged children outside term time in June 2020.

He didn’t just stop there as he also helped set up the Child Food Poverty Task Force to try and help those in need.

He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in October by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in recognition of his efforts.

Rashford has revealed this off-field campaigning is inspired by his own experiences as a child, while the support Manchester United gave him during that time has created a lifelong bond that stretches beyond football.

“All the good things that have happened this year have come from Manchester United giving me an opportunity as a kid. I don’t just remember the last year or the last five years,” he added.

“I’m talking about when nobody in my family drove and I had to get to training and United had people to come and take me to the training ground and take me back home when I was six, seven, eight, nine.

“The times they put me into accommodation when my mum was struggling at home when I was 11 and I was there up until 16/17.

“It is a lot deeper than what people see sometimes. I think people see some of the stuff that has been happening since I’ve been in the first team but the bond that I have with United is much greater than these last five years and it will forever be greater than probably my actual career because they are the reason I have become a footballer, they have given me the opportunity to express myself and to find out I had talent in football.”