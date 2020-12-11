The Lagos State Government will close down Badia Junction and Gaskiya level crossing on Saturday the 12th and Sunday, 13th December 2020 from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm respectively.

This is in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

A statement From the Ministry of Transportation further disclosed that the Construction Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited would commence Track lying on the level crossings on the Apapa end of the railway as listed above.

Motorists trying to access Badia from Ijora 7up are to navigate their ways through Marine Bridge to link Boundary inwards Olayinka Street to connect Gaskiya Road and finally reach Badia.

Motorists also coming in from Lagos-Badagry Expressway to Badia are to utilize Orile inwards Sari-Iganmu road inwards Gaskiya Road to connect Badia.

Road users are therefore advised to comply with the Traffic directions provided, the Traffic Management Personnel on ground, as well as, road signals to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts.

The Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to utilize the provided alternatives with patience, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi Modal Transport System that will meet the transportation needs of the population.