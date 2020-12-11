By Taiwo Okanlawon

Olatosi Adekolu Oluwaseun, a fast rising Nigerian singer and younger brother to a popular music promoter, Yusuf (DANKU ) Adepitan has died after a brief illness.

It was gathered that the singer, a graduate of International Law and Diplomacy from Babcock University died on Thursday morning, December 10 after suffering from an undisclosed illness, at Obasanjo Hospital, Ojuore, Ota, Ogun State.

Within Nigeria understands that the deceased is a younger brother to music promoter, Yusuf (DANKU ) Adepitan who had featured renowned singers, Davido, Olamide, Oritsefemi, Terry G, and Reminisce on his previous works.

“Oluwaseun is a great lost to my family. I am really down currently,“ DANKU said while reacting to the demise of his young brother.

“R.I.P. OLUWASEUN, CAN’T BELIEVE YOU HAVE GONE 😭😭😭,” he wrote on Instagram.

Oluwaseun debuted in the music industry with his song titled “Olele” featuring legendary singer, Olamide and “Okulosun” featuring Oritsefemi.