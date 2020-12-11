Neymar has finally made it clear that he is very happy in Paris and not thinking about leaving his club for Barcelona or anywhere else.

The PSG star made this known a week after creating headlines by admitting he wanted to be on the same team as Lionel Messi next season.

Messi, 33, is out of contract at Camp Nou next summer and is free to talk to other clubs from January onwards.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,” Neymar told ESPN last week.

“He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season.”

The statement by Neymar raised questions about whether he wants to return to Barcelona or wants Messi to join him at PSG.

However, Neymar this week made it clear that he has no intention to leave the club next season, which implies that he was calling Messi to join him in Paris.

“I am very happy here in Paris, at the club, with my teammates, so the idea of leaving is not going through my head, but people need things to talk about,” he told broadcaster RMC Sport.

“I am really happy and settled so let’s see what happens in the future.”

PSG President has also confirmed that the club are in talks with Neymar and Mbappe and it’s clear they both want to stay.

“We have started talking. It is all confidential but we are confident, both of them want to stay,” said Nasser al-Khelaifi.