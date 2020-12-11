By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, announced on Instagram today that her husband Jason Njoku, clocked 40 today.

Jason is a British-Nigerian entrepreneur, film magnate, and African start-up investor.

He is the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv, one of the early video-on-demand movie platforms for Nigerian movies.

The couple were married on August 18th 2012, in Festac, Lagos with their friends, colleagues and Nollywood celebrities, in attendance.

They welcomed their first son, Jason Obinna Njoku, on 30 July 2013 and a second child, Nwakaego Annabel Njoku, on 24 August 2015.

Jason Njoku, who recently survived a COVID-19 attack, was born on December 11th 1980, in Deptford, United Kingdom.

Captioning her post on social media, Mary said:

Happy Birthday to the love of my life. @jasonnjoku

May God continue to bless you and keep you alive to see your great, great-grand kids. I love you @jasonnjoku

40 is just the beginning of our growing old together