The Lagos State Citizens’ Mediation Centre in November 2020 has successfully settled over one thousand cases spanning a wide range of issues such as landlord/tenant matters, land disputes and monetary claims, among others.

According to the activity report of the CMC, a total number of 3,122 cases were received for mediation out of which 2,198 were mediated.

1,841 cases were totally resolved; 131 cases were independently resolved by the parties without mediation; 132 cases were referred to appropriate agencies of government; while 225 cases are currently adjourned for further mediation.

The reports further show that the Centre recovered Thirty-Seven million, Six hundred and Eighty-Six thousand, Seven hundred and Seventy-five Naira (N37,686,775) on behalf of parties in the month of November, being the total value of settlement of debt-related matters.

Speaking on the activity report, the Director, Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC) Mrs. Abiola Oseni said the main objective of CMC is to provide free and less cumbersome means of obtaining justice for all residents of Lagos State thereby discouraging self-help and impunity.

Oseni reiterated the centre’s commitment towards the peaceful resolution of disputes.

She, therefore, urged members of the public to always seek the services of the centre in dealing with their matters.