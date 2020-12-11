By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday said it has recovered the stolen Mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

It said the mace was recovered at Abule Ado area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria around 8:30am.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said the police operatives attached to Trade Fair Station of the Lagos State Police Command recovered the missing mace at Abule Ado Area of the state at about 8.30am.

“The police operatives, who were responsive, worked on an intelligence from the members of the community that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.

“The mace had been allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly complex , Ogun State recently. It has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State,” he said.

According to Adejobi, Odumosu, however, promised to assist the Ogun State Police Command in the investigation into the incident that led to the recovery of the mace.