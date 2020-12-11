By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, took to Instagram to show off her daughter Priscilla’s first car, a Benz.

Although Iyabo and her ex-husband are now divorced, she married the Lagos-based movie marketer in 1999, when she was 21, and later had a son Festus, and then a daughter Priscila, born in 1999 and 2001 respectively.

Announcing the good news, the brand influencer and talented actress said:

Say hello to the latest benz owner ♥ @its.priscy this shall not be your last in Jesus name🙏🏽 , many more wins & success sunshine 🖤 God’s protection on you both ……….. Oya #benzgang let’s pop champagne 🍾 you worked hard & saved good, way to go girl 👧👏 💪 🙌 👍

Priscilla also shared pictures and captioned her post: “My first big girl purchase”