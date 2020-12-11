Ogun State Police Command has arrested Misipode Dosu, a 20-year-old herbalist, who was last seen with slain hotelier, Jimoh Bello.

The arrest came seven months after Bello, the owner of a popular hotel in Owode-Yewa, was found dead in the boot of his Toyota Camry parked at the Omo-Ilu Owotedo area, via Idiroko town.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday said Bello’s corpse was found on May 29, 2020, adding that residents who noticed his car parked in their area became suspicious when an offensive odour started coming out of the vehicle.

He said they subsequently reported at the Idiroko police divisional headquarters.

“When the police got to the scene, the car door was forced open and the corpse of the deceased was discovered in the boot of the car.

“The case was subsequently transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation with a clear mandate to fish out the killers.

“The CSP Femi Olabode-led team embarked on intelligence and technical-based investigation, which led them to the arrest of a 20-year-old herbalist, Misipode Dosu, who happened to be the last person that was seen with the deceased,” he added.

However, Oyeyemi revealed that the 20-year-old herbalist confessed during interrogation that the deceased contracted him for a money-making ritual, for which he billed him the sum of N300,000.

He added that the suspect claimed the victim paid him N250,000.

According to the PPRO, after some time, the deceased started pressuring Dosu that he had not seen the positive outcome of the ritual.

“Out of fear that the deceased might report him to the police for obtaining money from him under false pretenses, he invited him to come for the final stage of the ritual at Idiroko.

“On getting there, he gave him a concoction prepared with a poisonous substance to eat and the man slumped and died immediately he ate the concoction.

“The suspect there and then put the deceased into the boot of his car drove the car and parked it at the place where the corpse was recovered,” he added.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspect be arraigned as soon as the investigation was concluded.