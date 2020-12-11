Suspected gunmen have shot a policeman dead at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday around 2:30pm, as the gunmen took away his rifle.

Spokesman, Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the incident actually took place but could not give details about the deceased officer.

He said the mobile policeman was shot dead long Jakpa Road by gunmen.

According to him, “It is true. I don’t have more any information but the truth is that a mobile policeman was killed along Jakpa Road. But his details, where he is attached to, I don’t have for now.”

The deceased officer was reportedly detailed to an unidentified man who had stopped by a shop along the road to purchase some items.

The hoodlums were said to have zoomed to the spot in a vehicle, shot him multiple times and ensured he was dead before driving away with his gun.

The Nation reports that at least five mobile policemen have been killed and their arms carted away within the past two months, in the state.