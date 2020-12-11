Some unidentified gunmen have abducted Dr. Vincent Uhegbu Maduka, a Consultant Cardiologist with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, on Thursday, December 11.

It was gathered that Dr. Maduka was abducted by the gunmen around 9 pm outside his home at Eta Agbo layout in Calabar.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Innocent Abang, who confirmed the incident said that doctors have proceeded on an indefinite strike to demand the release of their colleague.

“There is a standing resolution by NMA in the state that doctors would proceed on indefinite strike once a doctor is kidnapped to press for the immediate release of such a victim.” he said.

Dr. Abang further said the association was fed up with the constant abduction of doctors by hoodlums to demand ‘blood money’.