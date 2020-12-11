Popular American talk show hostess and comedienne, Ellen DeGeneres, has announced she is halting her Talk Show after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The comedienne took to her verified Twitter account to share the news on Thursday.

DeGeneres, however, allayed the fears of her fans saying, ‘I’m fine now.’

She tweeted, “Hi Everyone. I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Meanwhile, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been back in production with Covid-19 safety protocols in place since September.

A spokesperson for Telepictures told CNN that the syndicated program will pause until January, with repeat episodes broadcasting until that time.