Two lawyers, Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide have been docked by the Lagos zone of the EFCC, for alleged conspiracy and forgery in the conduct of the 2018 general elections of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

The trial is taking place at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, presided over by Justice Chuka Obiozor.

The EFCC on May 5, 2020, filed a 14-count charge against the duo that borders on alleged forgery in the elections of the association, which produced its immediate past President, Paul Usoro.

In one of the counts, the two lawyers were accused of altering the email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 eligible voters of the Nigerian Bar Association 2018 elections.

The aim, the count claimed was to make the association act on the inauthentic data.

EFCC said the lawyers violated Section 27 (1)(b) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 13 of the same Act.”

The lawyers pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of this, the prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Buhari Bala, asked the court for a trial date.

Counsel to the defendants, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, respectively pleaded with the court to admit their clients to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Judge admitted the defendants each to bail in the sum of N500, 000.00( Five Hundred Thousand Naira), with one surety each.

Justice Obiozor also directed the defence counsel to sign an undertaking to produce the defendants in court for their trial.

The defendants were ordered to be remanded in the EFCC custody for seven days to fulfil their bail conditions.

The case was adjourned till 14 April, 2021 for commencement of trial.