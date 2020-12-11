Officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) have arrested #EndSARS protest leader in Osun State, Emmanuel Adebayo popularly known as Captain for alleged impersonation.

It was gathered that Adebayo was arrested for posing as an officer of the Nigerian Army after a petition addressed to the DSS Command.

Adebayo led the second wave of #EndSARS protest in Osogbo on Monday, marching some youths to the State House of Assembly in Osogbo.

Another protest leader, Femi Farombi Jnr, said Adebayo was invited by the DSS and has not been released since then.

“He was invited on Tuesday by DSS. He told us that Kolawole Amoo called him to come to DSS command for questioning concerning #EndSARS protest.

“He honoured the invitation and that was last thing we heard about him. He left his phone with someone before going to the DSS office.

“We were in touch with some persons inside the DSS office and they said Adebayo would just be questioned and then let him. But, yesterday (Wednesday), things started to go awry and we did not hear anything from them again.

“They stopped picking calls, and so we are trying to get a lawyer to find out what is wrong because the last set of people who went to the DSS office were denied access.”