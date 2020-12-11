Disney drops Boseman’s T’Challa character in Black Panther 2

Disney’s Marvel Studios has said it will not recast the part of T’Challa in Black Panther 2, played by late Chadwick Boseman.

The studio said it has decided to do in honour of Boseman’s legacy.

Bsoeman died in August, after a protracted battle with cancer.

Disney said the sequel to Black Panther will again be written and directed by Ryan Coogler and will open on July 8, 2022.

Disney, however, said Black Panther 2 will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film.”

Marvel president Kevin Feige told viewers of Disney’s Investor Day on Thursday that he “wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend,” according to Deadline.

He said, “Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally.

“His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.”