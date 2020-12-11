By Adejoke Adeleye

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has told President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana to be magnanimous in victory on his re-election for a second term and sets agenda for him.

Obasanjo, in a congratulatory letter to Akufo-Addo, said “Let me hasten to congratulate you, the government, and the people of Ghana on the successful conduct of the Ghanaian general elections held on the 7 December 2020.

“Let me also congratulate you, your party the NPP, and all your supporters on your victory in the Presidential elections.”

He said Akufo-Addo’s re-election by the people of Ghana to govern the country for another term of four years is a testimony of his performance in office so far and that he believed that he would remain as enthusiastic, as energetic, as focused, and as committed as he had been in the last four years in serving the people of Ghana and indeed the rest of Africa for the next four years.

While praying that God would grant him even more success in his second term, Obasanjo said with the elections behind him, “I urge you to be magnanimous in victory, unite the nation, and bring all hands on deck for the growth, development and progress of Ghana.”

He said Akufo-Addo had been re-elected at a crucial time when the world is emerging from the socio-economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thankfully, there has been breakthrough in developing a vaccine against the deadly virus. I encourage you to take leadership and explore all available means both in Ghana and in the rest of Africa to secure safe, effective, available, and affordable COVID-19 vaccines for all Ghanaians and their African brothers and sisters.

“But in doing so, I urge you not to lose sight of your determination to have a “Ghana beyond aid”. Once again, congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana and may God give you even more wisdom and strength to lead your great country,” he said.