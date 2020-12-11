Anthony Joshua had to be pulled away from Kubrat Pulev at their Friday weigh-in as the Saturday fight threatened to start early.

Joshua, 31, got his giant right hand on the Bulgarian’s left shoulder after the 39-year-old veteran overstepped the mark as a war of words broke out in a chorus of screams and shouts from his team.

Joshua weighed-in at 17st 2lbs, three pounds heavier than he was for the rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019, The Sun reported

And after both fighters completed the formalities, they broke out into a battle of shouting and finger wagging, following by a round of fist punching.

Eddie Hearn later confessed the brawl was NOT staged and he ‘has the skid marks’ to prove it as security guards held back members of Pulev’s team.

On the scuffle, AJ said: “I don’t know what sparked that. That’s just how we are.

“He has spoken a lot of rubbish and now he has to back it up.

“I have seen so many fighters talk a load of rubbish and then get smacked up.

“If you don’t know boxing then that sort of thing could intimidate you but I could have whacked him up there but I have to save it for tomorrow.”

Hearn then revealed what was said, revealing: “Pulev just kept saying ‘tomorrow, tomorrow’, so Joshua went ‘What do you mean tomorrow?’