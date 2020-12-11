Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria, has distributed food items and cash worth millions of naira to vulnerable groups in Adamawa State.

The event was held on Friday 11th December 2020 in Jimeta, Yola.

The First Lady, represented by Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity and Mrs. Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, Special Assistant to President on Events who presented the items, said the intervention was under the auspices of the Aisha Buhari Foundation.

Mrs. Buhari said the core objective of the food and cash intervention was to complement the Federal Government’s effort towards improving the livelihood and income of vulnerable communities across the country.

Many communities have benefitted from the gesture, said Mrs. Buhari.

Beneficiary groups in Yola include religious and social groups, women’s groups, the disabled, orphanages and the Correctional Facilities.

Mrs. Buhari also expressed the belief that supporting underprivileged citizens is the responsibility of all well-meaning Nigerians and called for more hands to be on deck in this regard.

First Lady of Adamawa State, Mrs. Lami Fintiri, who was represented by the Commissioner of Education, Adamawa state, Mrs Wilbina Jackson, conveyed the appreciation of the State to Mrs. Buhari for the special attention she pays to the underprivileged in Adamawa State and all other states of the federation, noting that her compassion is exemplary.

She promised to ensure a fair distribution of the items.

Others who spoke at the occasion include the representative of the Muslim Council of Adamawa State, Imam Ismail Modibbo, and that of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Barrister Thomas Egwuje and many others.