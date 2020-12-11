An early morning jogging today in Abuja by Air Commodore Akin Johnson rtd almost led to his death.

Johnson, a pilot, was attacked and badly wounded by hoodlums while jogging near his residence in the Lugbe area of Abuja.

He was bloodied in the attack, with the hoodlums leaving him in a critical condition.

His wife has now told relations that his condition is stable.

In a social media message, widely shared, she advised everyone in the habit of embarking on early morning jogging, to be security conscious.

“Please be careful when you go out to jog/walk.

“Avoid doing it very early. Make sure it is daylight and people are on the streets before embarking on a jog/walk”.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital has been facing problems of insecurity, with kidnappers and bandits attacking people in the suburbs.

On Tuesday, FCT Police Command arrested 11 suspected kidnappers operating along Kwaita-Kwali, Kuje, Bwari and Karshi axis.