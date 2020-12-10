Zidane: hits 150 wins with Madrid

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane clinched his 150th victory as Real Madrid coach on Wednesday, beating Bundesliga team Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Champions League.

Zidane has thus become the second coach to hit the milestone after Miguel Muñoz, who leads with 357 wins.

They are followed by Del Bosque (133), Mourinho (128) and Beenhakker (121).

As coach for Madrid in two spells, Zidane has won 3 Champions Leagues, 2 Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 2 LaLiga titles and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

His 150 wins came from 228 games.

He has won 105 games in LaLiga, 28 in the Champions League, 8 in the Copa del Rey, 4 in the Club World Cup, 3 in the Spanish Super Cup and 2 in the UEFA Super Cup.

The team also scored 536 goals during his time at the helm.