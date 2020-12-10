By Adejoke Adeleye

In a bizarre twist, three suspected internet fraudsters arrested for gang rape in Ijebu Ode are of Ogun State have said they decided to engage in the criminal act because they thought police were no longer operating.

The suspects – Tunde Sadiq Taiwo 22, Damilola Adesina, 20 and Adegoke Amos, 21 were arrested for gang an 18- year- old girl at a gunpoint, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of Ogun Police Command said in a press release.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested following a report to by the victim they they forcefully stopped her on the road, dragged her into their vehicle and subsequently drove her to Rotinwa area of Ijebu Ode where they took turns to rape her at a gun point.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ilese division, SP Yakubu Bala, mobilised his detectives and stormed the scene of the crime where one of the suspects was arrested.

The suspect led the police to the other two and they were subsequently arrested.

According to the police, the suspects, on interrogation confessed committing the crime.

The suspects also allegedly claim that they believed that the police are no longer working, hence they can do anything they like, but they were surprised when police came after them.

The commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP also warned that criminals who have that erroneous believe that police have been subdued that they will meet their Waterloo in no distant time.