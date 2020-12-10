By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Empress Njamah has been one support system and shoulder for fellow actor Ada Ameh to lean on, after her only daughter sadly passed away in October 2020.

Njamah, alongside other celebrities, attended the burial ceremony, and stated that she cannot believe that the vibrant make-up artiste was no more.

In her words: “Please, someone should wake me up from this horrible dream and tell me it’s not true, so you won’t call me again to make me laugh? You won’t send me cakes for my birthdays again? @lalas_touch for over 20 years I watch you grow into a beautiful and hardworking lady which made us and your mum proud.

“Your mum worked night and day to ensure you have a good life, everything she did was for you, she never makes a sentence without calling your name, so your mum won’t call me to check on you anymore? Ladi why? Never seen @adaameh this broken and helpless, this is too huge for your mum to carry…

REST IN PEACE MY BABY, sure you in a safe place ALADI GODGIFTS AMEH

“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLS LETS PRAY FOR @adaameh she is going through a lot, not easy to lose an only child, forget what you see during the day, can you sight the swollen eyes? Your prayers will go a long way… SHE NEEDS US NOW AND ALWAYS #restinpeacechild”

Ameh became notable for her character as Anita in 1996 movie titled “Domitilla” and as Emu Johnson in the award winning Nigerian Tv series titled ‘The Johnsons.’

She had her daughter at age 14, and On 20 October, 2020, she announced on her Instagram page the death of her baby girl, Aladi Godgifts Ameh.

Adah penned the words: “This face shall pass by his grace 🙏 @empressnjamah thanks for been there, thanks for all your support, thanks for allowing God to use you. May God almighty continue to bless &increase you on every side.”

See comments from fans who are grateful for how Empress is helping Ada grieve through child loss:

Ameh in 2017, bagged a chieftaincy in her native Benue State.