By Jennifer Okundia

Brand influencer and show host Toke Makinwa officially dropped her new vlog, and she talked about when and how she made her first N1Om.

From tireless efforts and consistency put into hard work, Makinwa stated that the money came after she influenced for a particular brand.

Toke also advised that anyone who is yet to get to this stage, should keep putting in the work, and definitely, this would pay off eventually.

She said:

Watch how I made my first 10 million Naira in 2015. I hope this video inspires you all to keep pushing, it seems like only yesterday, I have been in business for 10 years and 5 years ago was the first time I ever received a cheque of 10 million Naira. Success does not happen over night, every good thing will come.