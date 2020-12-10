Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Monday arrested two siblings and one other for an alleged attempt to kidnap their former employer.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the suspects, Oyeleke Blessing, 23; David Oyeleke and Kabiru Oniyitan, were apprehended following a report made at the Onipanu divisional police headquarters.

The PPRO said the complainant, Makinde Oluwatoyin, who is the Managing Director of Precy Company, Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, made the report on Friday.

Oyeyemi added that Makinde said he received a phone call from an anonymous caller who threatened to kidnap his son, Makinde Solomon, from school and wipe out his family if he failed to pay the sum of N2m to a specific bank account within three days.

According to Oyeyemi, the employer stated further that the caller described his children’s school and his house, which suggested that he had been under their surveillance for some time.

“Upon the report, the DPO Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job, detailed detectives to embark on intelligence and technical based investigation.

“Their efforts paid off when one of them was traced to her hideout and was arrested with the phone which they were using to make calls to the man.

“Her arrest led to the subsequent arrest of two other accomplices, while the remaining one is still at large.

“On interrogation, they confessed to have jointly planned the crime having worked in the man’s company before and knew his financial capacity.”

The PPRO, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.